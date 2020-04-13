-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Berlin artists hold balcony exhibition amid COVID-19 lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A group of artists in Berlin organized an open exhibition on their balconies on Monday, amid the coronavirus lockdown which has closed art galleries throughout the German capital.
During the lockdown, Berlin artists came up with the idea of bringing art onto their balconies so people can enjoy a physical experience of art without having to mix with crowds.
The initiative has been called Die Balkone (‘The Balconies’) – Life, art, pandemic, proximity in windows & balconies, and is open to anyone that wants to walk around the hip Berlin neighbourhood of Prenzlauer Berg.
The exhibition started on Sunday afternoon, and will go on until 22:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Monday.
Video ID: 20200413-030
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200413-030
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly