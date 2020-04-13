Germany: Berlin artists hold balcony exhibition amid COVID-19 lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A group of artists in Berlin organized an open exhibition on their balconies on Monday, amid the coronavirus lockdown which has closed art galleries throughout the German capital.

During the lockdown, Berlin artists came up with the idea of bringing art onto their balconies so people can enjoy a physical experience of art without having to mix with crowds.

The initiative has been called Die Balkone (‘The Balconies’) – Life, art, pandemic, proximity in windows & balconies, and is open to anyone that wants to walk around the hip Berlin neighbourhood of Prenzlauer Berg.

The exhibition started on Sunday afternoon, and will go on until 22:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Monday.

