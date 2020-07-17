Germany: Berlin calls on Turkey to “follow constitutional principles” in journalists trials

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A spokesperson for the German government expressed concerns about press freedoms in Turkey, during a press conference in Berlin, on Friday, after a German-Turkish journalist was sentenced to over two years imprisonment for alleged propaganda on Thursday.

“​We are concerned about the great number of criminal trials especially against journalists in Turkey,” said government spokesperson Martina Fietz. “We expect that Turkey will follow constitutional principles and these trials will find a quick solution.”

Deniz Yuecel, the imprisoned journalist, was previously indicted on espionage charges in 2017, before being released in 2018.

The press conference also touched on the ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and Hong Kong’s national security law.

“Yes, the federal government is very much concerned about these incidents [of the ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict]. We call on both sides to end combat activities immediately and to refrain from further provocative rhetoric and actions,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Cristopher Burger, who also reiterated concerns about the Hong Kong law, which criminalises acts of secession and subversion.

Video ID: 20200717-046

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200717-046

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly