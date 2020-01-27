-
Germany: Berlin “considering” evacuation of citizens from coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the German government is considering an evacuation of German citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“Our consulate remains in uninterrupted contact with the Germans there [Wuhan], we are looking at a double-digit number [of them], and we are examining and preparing for all options. That means we are considering a possible evacuation of all Germans who want to leave,” the Foreign Minister said.
He made the comments while speaking to the press alongside EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrel, who commented on the recently concluded Berlin conference on Libya.
“The result of the Berlin conference was not of automatic implementation, everybody knew that it was an agreement that was not going to be put into force tomorrow, but it was the first step, these kind of problems cannot be solved overnight, but we need a point to start with,” Borrel said, before speaking of the need to “be a little bit patient, active, but patient, because it’s not going to be solved tomorrow, but we are in much better track than before the Berlin conference.”
The new strain of coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 81 people so far and infected more than 2,740, with the disease spreading from China to other countries, including the US, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Nepal and France. Cases were also reported in Taiwan, Canada, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam.
