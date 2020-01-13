Germany: Berlin continues to prepare for hosting Libya conference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The German government is continuing to make preparations for an international conference on the Libya conflict to be held in Berlin, according to a government spokesperson who spoke from the German capital on Monday.

Spokesperson Steffen Seibert stated that the preparations are underway, adding that Berlin welcomes the truce between Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, and Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar that started on Sunday.

Seibert refused to comment on a reported delay in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project saying “The Federal Government cannot answer any of these questions as Nord Stream 2 is an economic project. Those who are in charge of the project have to answer these questions.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr went on to voice Berlin’s concerns regarding the protests in Iran following the government’s confession of accidentally shooting down the Ukrainian Boeing 737 jet.

“As we have mentioned yesterday already, we think that the Iranian people have to have the opportunity to protest peacefully and express their opinions. This is even more legitimate as the Iranian citizens want to express their grief and anger after the terrible event, the shooting down of the Ukrainian plane,” Adebahr concluded.

Video ID: 20200113-023

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200113-023

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly