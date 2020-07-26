Germany: Berlin CSD demo attracts thousands in Black Dykes march

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of LGBTQ activists and supporters have marched from Berlin’s city hall to Brandenburg Gate for the annual CSD (Christopher’s Street Day) march on Saturday​.

This year’s message was “Black Dykes Matter,” to show demonstrators’ support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The annual CSD demonstration usually attracts around a million revellers, but was held online and restricted to smaller demos this year to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Demonstrators were seen carrying posters, banners and hand-written signs during the protest, in addition to at least one large LGBTQ flag.

