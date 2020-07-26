-
Germany: Berlin CSD demo attracts thousands in Black Dykes march
Thousands of LGBTQ activists and supporters have marched from Berlin’s city hall to Brandenburg Gate for the annual CSD (Christopher’s Street Day) march on Saturday.
This year’s message was “Black Dykes Matter,” to show demonstrators’ support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The annual CSD demonstration usually attracts around a million revellers, but was held online and restricted to smaller demos this year to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Demonstrators were seen carrying posters, banners and hand-written signs during the protest, in addition to at least one large LGBTQ flag.
