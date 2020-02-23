-
Germany: Berlin fire forces six-storey building to be evacuated
Around 25 residents of a six-storey building in Berlin’s Neukolln district, were evacuated by firefighters as a fire broke out in the residential and business building block on Saturday.
“A fire occurred in the cellar of a six storey residential and commercial building. Due to the fire there was a lot of smoke in the entire building, we had to rescue around 25 people through the courtyard and a portable ladder,” said Berlin’s firefighters spokesperson Dominik Pretz.
“The injuries mostly are from smoke gas poisoning, as of now we do not have anyone with burns. We cannot say yet how many people will have to be transferred to the hospital by us in the end.”
Pretz added that the fire-fighting operations are difficult due to the structural condition of the building and that it will take the 150 deployed firefighters a “relatively long time” to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters were called to the multi-storey building around 16.30 local time (15:30 GMT) and according to the department’s spokesperson, the whole building was damaged by smoke. It is yet unclear what caused the fire and when residents will be able to return to their homes.
