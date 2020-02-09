Germany: Berlin hospital to take “extreme security measures” as nationals evacuated from Wuhan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Berlin’s Koepenick hospital stands prepared to quarantine 20 German nationals evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, head physician Matthias Pross said on Sunday.

“Extreme security measures have been taken. You can see cordons here and inside there are locks. These measures have been realised by the catastrophe protection unit of the DRK federal association. They also provide the personnel that are trained in these kinds of situations” Pross said.

He stressed that the evacuees were considered to be healthy but that they will have to be isolated and monitored for 14 days to abide by international procedures.

“They will be quickly transported here to the DRK hospital in Koepenick. Everything is very well prepared and they will be welcomed under isolation conditions here. They will be tested quickly by the Charite [hospital] and we will announce the results tomorrow. In case someone is infected, Charite will treat them, which we all hope will not happen,” said Berlin’s State minister for health Dilek Kalayci.

Germany has so far confirmed 14 cases of the novel coronavirus.

