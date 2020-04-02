-
Germany: Berlin hostel opens doors as homeless shelter amid coronavirus pandemic
A youth hostel has been set up by the German government as a shelter for homeless people during coronavirus restrictions in Berlin on Wednesday.
Up to 200 homeless are welcome where they will be have more protection against the virus than on the streets. The homeless community is considered to be particularly vulnerable, and a coronavirus outbreak among them would be a catastrophe.
Elke Breitenbach, Social Senator for Integration, Labor and Social Affairs remarked the significant role of the shelter to protect homeless people “who cannot limit their social contact,” where “they can come to live seven days a week, 24 hours,” she stated. “In times of coronavirus, all should limit their social contact. Homeless people cannot do this, as they have no home,” she added.
Breitenbach confirmed that a few minutes after opening its doors it was already being used by 50 persons. “We are planning to open further facilities for homeless people to protect them during coronavirus times. In total we are planning now to have 350 places. If they are not enough, we will have to get more,” she assured.
Berlin has now over 3,000 corona cases reported and 17 fatalities so far as announced by the Senate Department for Health, Nursing and Equality on Wednesday evening.
