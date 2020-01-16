Germany: Berlin Libya conference seeks internal peace process – spokesperson

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The main goals of the upcoming Berlin Libya conference were laid out by the German federal government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer at the weekly press briefing in Berlin on Wednesday.

The meeting is explicitly looking to achieve “a sovereign Libya” and “an internal Libyan peace process.”

“It is our conviction that the civil war can only be ended by a political solution,” added Demmer.

The Berlin Libya conference is set to be held on Sunday 19 January with Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar and UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj having confirmed their attendance on Tuesday.

Taking separate questions, German foreign ministry spokesperson Rainer Breul called for “mediation” regarding the apparent collapse Iranian nuclear deal.

He conceded that the remaining parties: Germany, France, the UK, Russia and China, would not be able to compensate for US sanctions in place since its withdrawal in 2018.

This statement comes after Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned European countries that their soldiers “may be in danger” after the mediation mechanism of 2015’s nuclear deal was triggered by Britain, France and Germany. The EU countries believe Iran is failing downsize its nuclear programme, which falls under the terms of the 2015 deal.

Video ID: 20200115-056

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200115-056

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly