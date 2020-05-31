-
USA: SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes during test in Boca Chica - 15 hours ago
-
UK: Jeremy Corbyn’s brother arrested at London anti-lockdown protest - 15 hours ago
-
Brazil’s coronavirus death toll now the world’s fourth-highest - 15 hours ago
-
Uganda: HIV-positive volunteer delivers drugs to fellow patients on bicycle - 15 hours ago
-
30 km on horseback for a mobile signal: 7-y/o Argentinian takes homework very seriously - 15 hours ago
-
Germany: “Berlin needs music” – classical musicians play surprise concert at Brandenburg Gate - 15 hours ago
-
Venezuela: Portuguesa locals await lucky refuel draw in “gas bingo” - 15 hours ago
-
Chinese school students return to classes with DIY “wings” to keep social distance - 15 hours ago
-
Germany: Dresden Green Vault museum reopens six months after jewels theft - 15 hours ago
-
United Arab Emirates: “Reliable” robot fleet to combat COVID-19 - 15 hours ago
Germany: “Berlin needs music” – classical musicians play surprise concert at Brandenburg Gate
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
An ensemble of musicians from German Symphony Orchestra Berlin delighted passers-by with a concert performed from the top of a doubledecker bus in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday. Classical music lovers in the German capital were not able to attend concerts due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
“Berlin needs music and this is the motto of the German symphony orchestra, we need it and we need those beautiful moments,” explained Steffen Schroeder, the manager of the Community Foundation Berlin who co-organised the project with the orchestra under the slogan: “Berlin needs music.”
Although the German government has relaxed social restrictions , major public events like concerts, festivals and fairs remain banned until at least August 31.
Video ID: 20200530-050
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200530-050
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly