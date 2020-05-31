Germany: “Berlin needs music” – classical musicians play surprise concert at Brandenburg Gate

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An ensemble of musicians from German Symphony Orchestra Berlin delighted passers-by with a concert performed from the top of a doubledecker bus in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday. Classical music lovers in the German capital were not able to attend concerts due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Berlin needs music and this is the motto of the German symphony orchestra, we need it and we need those beautiful moments,” explained Steffen Schroeder, the manager of the Community Foundation Berlin who co-organised the project with the orchestra under the slogan: “Berlin needs music.”

Although the German government has relaxed social restrictions , major public events like concerts, festivals and fairs remain banned until at least August 31.

