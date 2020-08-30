-
Montenegro: President Djukanovic votes in parliamentary election - 4 hours ago
-
The oldest married couple in the world is from Quito and has been together for 79 years - 4 hours ago
-
Bahrain: Dozens attend Ashura commemoration in Karbabad - 4 hours ago
-
Belarus: Thousands of women stage anti-Lukashenko protest in central Minsk - 4 hours ago
-
Poland: Pro-LGBT “Equality March” met with counter-protesters in Krakow - 4 hours ago
-
Italy: Arrival of hundreds of migrants met with protest in Lampedusa - 5 hours ago
-
Pakistan: People slept on roofs, we have nothing to eat – Karachi residents on severe flooding - 5 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin rally calls for an end to COVID-19 restrictions - 5 hours ago
-
Montenegro: Voters cast ballots in parliamentary election - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Los Angeles residents react to death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman - 5 hours ago
Germany: Berlin rally calls for an end to COVID-19 restrictions
Thousands of people turned out on the streets of Berlin to march against coronavirus restrictions, demanding the right to not live under any restrictions.
The police force has tried to convince the courts to shut the protests down, arguing that this many coronavirus sceptics gathered in one place was sure to accelerate the spread of COVID-19.
Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from the German capital, Berlin.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Coronavirus #BerlinDemo #BerlinProtest