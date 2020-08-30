Germany: Berlin rally calls for an end to COVID-19 restrictions

Thousands of people turned out on the streets of Berlin to march against coronavirus restrictions, demanding the right to not live under any restrictions.

The police force has tried to convince the courts to shut the protests down, arguing that this many coronavirus sceptics gathered in one place was sure to accelerate the spread of COVID-19.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from the German capital, Berlin.

