Germany: Berlin “regrets” enactment of US sanctions over Nord Stream 2

German government spokesperson expressed “regret” over the “extraterritorial sanctions” imposed by the US over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Berlin on Monday.

“As said, the law in the US has come into force and we regret it as we refuse extraterritorial sanctions implicitly,” said Press spokesperson for the German Federal Ministry of Finance Dr. Nadine Kalwey after the enactment of the legislation affected Switzerland-based company Allseas which is partially responsible for laying undersea pipes for the Baltic Sea section of Nord Stream 2.

She further added that “we are looking into the law, an exchange with the embassy exists on one side, the company as well is in exchange with the US administration and now we have to look into what the law is exactly implementing and where there is room to maneuver and which conclusions have to be made.”

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed legislation that put sanctions against companies and individuals that work on the Nord Stream 2 project. The pipeline, which will be 2,400 kilometres (1,491 miles) long, is just 300 kilometres short of completion.

Nord Stream 2 is a €9.5bn pipeline that would bring natural gas directly from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

