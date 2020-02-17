-
Germany: Berlin says 50 right-wing extremists under observation after mosque plot arrests
The German government has identified “around 50” people who are likely to carry out right-wing terror attacks, after 12 men were arrested on Friday for planning to attack mosques, as announced by spokespeople in Berlin on Monday.
“It is scary what came to the surface here, that there are those kind of cells, which seemingly radicalised themselves in such a short time,” said Interior Ministry spokesperson Bjoern Gruenewaelder, in reference to the 12 far-right detainees.
“I think that we are united here, that it is the task of the state and therefore of course of this Federal government, to protect the free practice of religion in our country, no matter which religion,” commented German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.
“In the area of Islamic terrorism it is about 660 and in the area of left extremism it is less than ten,” added Gruenewaelder.
“People who likely pose a threat to public safety are under a special radar of the security authorities,” reassured Gruenewaelder.
Two German passengers on board the ‘Diamond Princess’ cruise ship currently moored in Japan tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger said “they are doing well and by their own account have no symptoms.” The government is currently considering where a quarantine may be placed, since some of the passengers are German residents but not citizens.
On the subject of contributions by European Union members to the annual EU financial budget, Steffen Seibert said there was expected to be a “distinct rise of the contribution, especially for Germany.” The departure of Britain from the EU has caused a hole in funding for the budget which will run between 2021 and 2027.
