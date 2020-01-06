Germany: Berlin slams Maduro govt over National Assembly president elections

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Germany accused the government of Nicolas Maduro of trying to manipulate the election of the Venezuelan National Assembly’s president and preventing representatives of participating in the voting, during a weekly government press conference in Berlin on Monday.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Rainer Breul said the election of Luis Parra as National Assembly president did not conform to the procedural ruling of the Venezuelan National Assembly and therefore the German government still regarded Juan Guiado as the legitimate interim president, after Guiado was reelected with 100 votes out of 167 representatives at a later session.

“We are appalled by the attempts of the Maduro regime to continuously undermine democracy in Venezuela by preventing representatives from participating at an election with the aid of security personnel, which result they apparently dreaded and which was confirmed later, namely the reelection of Mr. Guiado with a clear majority of 100 from 167 votes,” Breul said.

Guaido declared himself interim president a year ago, challenging President Nicolas Maduro’s rule and his contested re-election.

