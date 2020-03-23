-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Berlin streets empty as contact ban comes into force
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Streets and squares in the German capital were filmed empty with just a few pedestrians and cars on Monday, as a ban on public gatherings came into force over the weekend.
The government imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people in attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“I would say: what needs to be done needs to be done. I think it’s good,” said Gritt, a Berlin resident.
“As long as this [going out] is allowed, it’s alright. I try to have contact with other people as little as possible,” added Moritz, another resident.
The new measures which apply to all German states were set for at least two weeks. They also include the closure of non-essential businesses as well as forcing restaurants to offer only takeaway orders.
Video ID: 20200323-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly