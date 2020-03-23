Germany: Berlin streets empty as contact ban comes into force

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Streets and squares in the German capital were filmed empty with just a few pedestrians and cars on Monday, as a ban on public gatherings came into force over the weekend.

The government imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people in attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“I would say: what needs to be done needs to be done. I think it’s good,” said Gritt, a Berlin resident.

“As long as this [going out] is allowed, it’s alright. I try to have contact with other people as little as possible,” added Moritz, another resident.

The new measures which apply to all German states were set for at least two weeks. They also include the closure of non-essential businesses as well as forcing restaurants to offer only takeaway orders.

