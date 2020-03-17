Germany: Berlin to spend €50 million to repatriate citizens stranded abroad

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas announced that the federal government will provide 50 million euros ($55.66 million) to repatriate German citizens who are stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions.

“There are thousands of German tourists currently stranded worldwide. In order to help them, the federal government has decided to provide up to 50 million euros for a return campaign,” said Maas during a press conference held in Berlin on Tuesday.

“The Federal Foreign Office agreed yesterday with commercial flight providers to launch a one-off program with which we will initially bring back German travellers from particularly affected areas over the next few days,” he added.

The minister stressed that the government “decided from now on to warn of all tourist trips abroad,” and called on the residents in Germany to “stay at home as that helps you and others, this travel warning goes for tourist trips worldwide.”

Germany has recently reintroduced border controls with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.

According to the latest figures released by the World Health Organisation, Germany currently has 4,838 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12 fatalities.

