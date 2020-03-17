-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Berlin to spend €50 million to repatriate citizens stranded abroad
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas announced that the federal government will provide 50 million euros ($55.66 million) to repatriate German citizens who are stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions.
“There are thousands of German tourists currently stranded worldwide. In order to help them, the federal government has decided to provide up to 50 million euros for a return campaign,” said Maas during a press conference held in Berlin on Tuesday.
“The Federal Foreign Office agreed yesterday with commercial flight providers to launch a one-off program with which we will initially bring back German travellers from particularly affected areas over the next few days,” he added.
The minister stressed that the government “decided from now on to warn of all tourist trips abroad,” and called on the residents in Germany to “stay at home as that helps you and others, this travel warning goes for tourist trips worldwide.”
Germany has recently reintroduced border controls with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.
According to the latest figures released by the World Health Organisation, Germany currently has 4,838 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12 fatalities.
Video ID: 20200317-014
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-014
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly