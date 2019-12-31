-
Germany: Berlin “wants and must take responsibility” to stabilise Sahel region
The situation in Sahel region impacts European security, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Ulrike Demmer at a press conference in Berlin on Monday.
“The stabilization of Mali is a focus of German engagement in the Sahel region, it’s an important goal of the Africa politics of the Federal Government. The stability in the region is also an important factor of the security in Europe. We see with worry that the security situation is worsening in the region. [German] Chancellor [Angela Merkel] emphasized multiple times that Germany wants and must take responsibility in the region,” added Demmer.
She added that “the EU training mission and the stabilization mission of the UN in Mali” were being reassessed in Brussels on whether and how it should be redesigned.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Christofer Burger said Germany calls upon its international partners to respect the arms embargo on Libya and that Berlin saw the escalation in fights for Tripoli “with preoccupation.”
The LNA, led by Khalifa Haftar, have launched an operation last April in an attempt to take control of Tripoli, ruled by the Al-Wefaq government, and are fighting against pro-government forces recognized by the international community.
