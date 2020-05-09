Germany: Berliners mark Victory Day at Tiergarten’s Soviet memorial

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Berliners gathered at the German capital’s Tiergarten Soviet War Memorial on Saturday, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory Day.

Visitors lay flowers at the memorial located inside Berlin’s Tiergarten park and paid their respects to the dead commemorated at the site.

“This is a very important day because my father fought and was wounded in the war, while my mother was in the Auschwitz concentration camp and survived so that I could live happily,” memorial visitor Lubov Hauk said.

“Once a year I think it is very important to remind people about these events, and pass them on from generation to generation,” said memorial visitor Bulat Mardanov.

“My grandmother lost seven sons in the war and if we didn’t win I probably wouldn’t even be in this world,” memorial visitor Ilana Levin said.

Celebrated on May 9, Victory Day marks the capitulation of Nazi Germany to the Soviet Union at the end of the Second World War, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.

Video ID: 20200509-073

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200509-073

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly