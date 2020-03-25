-
Germany: Berliners react to Tokyo Olympic Games postponement
A few passersby strolling near Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz commented on the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by one year on Tuesday. The decision was made earlier in the day after IOC president Thomas Bach agreed to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s suggestion to delay the games by a year.
Berlin’s touristic hot spot and business centre appeared semi-deserted amid the current coronavirus outbreak situation, although a few passersby were available to share their thoughts on the Olympics and Paralympics cancelation.
“The Olympic Games should be every four years; I don’t know about postponing for one year, it seems a bit odd. But for the athletes I think, that’s better than cancelling it altogether,” said Joachim.
Sebastian Wells, a young photographer who would have worked at the Olympics this year, remarked that this will be “a big lack in the schedule,” but also “the only possible decision for everyone,” as the virus affects countries worldwide. “It seems to be almost impossible to have that kind of mega event this summer,” he concluded.
The Olympic Games were planned to take place this summer on July 24 followed by the Paralympics.
