Germany: Berliners take to balconies to applaud doctors and nurses amid coronavirus outbreak

Berliners took to their balconies to thank the medical staff for their fight against the coronavirus, Thursday.

Residents in the central area of Mitte were heard applauding from balconies and windows, as the German capital is preparing to set up a new facility with hundreds of beds to be able to treat severe coronavirus cases, as local media reports.

According to the recent data published by Robert Koch Institute, Germany has registered 10,999 cases of the coronavirus with 20 deaths.

