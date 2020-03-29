-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate turns off lights for Earth Hour
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate plunged into darkness on Saturday as part of the annual Earth Hour. The lights illuminating the monument were switched off at 20:30 CET (19:30 GMT) and were turned on again one hour later.
Footage filmed at Pariser Platz, the square in front of Brandenburg Gate, shows a rather empty location amid the coronavirus outbreak, with few journalists capturing the lights being turned off.
“Although coronavirus and the pandemic is huge, we feel that a lot of people, million of people worldwide want to set a sign, want to make sure that climate protection, that climate, the health of the planet is important for them, and that’s the message, that’s the main message for the Earth Hour in 2020,” explained Executive Director of Communication and Campaigns at World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, Marco Vollmar.
Earth Hour, the WWF’s initiative, started in Sydney in 2007 in a bid to raise awareness about the climate change. It has since been observed in more than 160 countries around the world.
Video ID: 20200329-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200329-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly