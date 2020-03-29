Germany: Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate turns off lights for Earth Hour

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate plunged into darkness on Saturday as part of the annual Earth Hour. The lights illuminating the monument were switched off at 20:30 CET (19:30 GMT) and were turned on again one hour later.

Footage filmed at Pariser Platz, the square in front of Brandenburg Gate, shows a rather empty location amid the coronavirus outbreak, with few journalists capturing the lights being turned off.

“Although coronavirus and the pandemic is huge, we feel that a lot of people, million of people worldwide want to set a sign, want to make sure that climate protection, that climate, the health of the planet is important for them, and that’s the message, that’s the main message for the Earth Hour in 2020,” explained Executive Director of Communication and Campaigns at World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature, Marco Vollmar.

Earth Hour, the WWF’s initiative, started in Sydney in 2007 in a bid to raise awareness about the climate change. It has since been observed in more than 160 countries around the world.

