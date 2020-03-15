Germany: Berlin”s landmarks empty and closed close due to coronavirus spread

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several of Berlin’s iconic landmarks were seen devoid of visitors on Saturday, as the city government ordered the closure of museum and other sights in an effort to battle the spread of coronavirus.

Footage shows the Altes Museum, the Friedrichstadt Palast concert hall, the Bundestag, and Berlin’s legendary night club, ‘Berghain’.

Last Wednesday German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that up to 70 per cent of the German population could be infected with coronavirus. Merkel made the striking prediction at a joint news conference with Health Minister Jens Spahn and noted that the government’s focus was slowing the spread of the virus and “winning time.”

There are currently over 4,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany.

