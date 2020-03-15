-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Berlin”s landmarks empty and closed close due to coronavirus spread
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Several of Berlin’s iconic landmarks were seen devoid of visitors on Saturday, as the city government ordered the closure of museum and other sights in an effort to battle the spread of coronavirus.
Footage shows the Altes Museum, the Friedrichstadt Palast concert hall, the Bundestag, and Berlin’s legendary night club, ‘Berghain’.
Last Wednesday German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that up to 70 per cent of the German population could be infected with coronavirus. Merkel made the striking prediction at a joint news conference with Health Minister Jens Spahn and noted that the government’s focus was slowing the spread of the virus and “winning time.”
There are currently over 4,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany.
Video ID: 20200314-063
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200314-063
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly