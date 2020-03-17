-
Germany: Border control introduced between Germany and Austria amid coronavirus pandemic
The border control was seen set up between Austria and Germany, as the latter reintroduced border checks in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as footage from Monday shows.
The footage filmed on the Saalach Bridge connecting Bavarian Freilassing and Austrian Salzburg shows vehicles being checked, as, according to German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer quoted in media, only German citizens and people with a residency permit are allowed to enter Germany.
Trucks with essential goods are also reportedly allowed to cross the border as well as commuters.
The footage also shows deserted Salzburg, with all public events canceled due to the pandemic.
Germany has recently reintroduced border controls with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland. According to the latest figures released by the World Health Organisation, Germany currently has 4,838 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12 fatalities.
