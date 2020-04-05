Germany: Borussia Dortmund provides stadium for fight against COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund (BVB) has made its stadium available in the fight against the novel coronavirus, as shown in footage from Dortmund on Friday.

From Saturday, suspected coronavirus cases and patients with respiratory tract illnesses will be assessed in an area of the Signal Iduna Park stadium, in order to help keep those carrying the illness apart from patients with non-COVID-19 related concerns at other practices in the city.

“After the appropriate registration here in the registration centre, the patient goes into the care of the relevant doctor, where they are investigated, and a swab is taken, and then it is decided upon with the doctor whether they should go into home quarantine, or whether they don’t have to do anything at all, or whether they have to go to hospital,” said Hans Joachim Watzke, BVB CEO

BVB converted the area together with the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Westphalia-Lippe (KVWL).

Germany has nearly 90,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,230 deaths, as of Friday according to Johns Hopkins University.

