Germany: Brandenburg Gate nearly deserted after government announces shutdown

Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate was less crowded than usual on Tuesday, as Germany follows other major European countries in shutting down public life in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced the closure of Germany’s borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Monday that limitations will impact not only travel, but also schools, kindergartens, churches, cinemas, public swimming pools, among other public venues.

There are currently more than 4,500 people infected in the country according to the Robert Koch-Institute (RKI).

