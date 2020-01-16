-
Germany: Bullet holes discovered in politician”s office window in Halle
Local Police have launched an investigation after SPD (Social Democratic Party of Germany) politician Karamba Diaby reported to have found several bullet holes in at his constituency office in Halle, as footage shot on Thursday shows.
The African-born politician tweeted a picture of one of the windows at his constituency office, which has a picture of Diaby on it. Mr Diaby also tweeted his gratitude to the numerous citizens of Halle who have come out to support him after the incident.
Halle Police released a statement in which they said another two buildings were also shot in the German city on Wednesday, but no bullet cases were found and the investigation is still undergoing.
Video ID: 20200116-041
