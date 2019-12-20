Share
0 0 0 0

Germany: Bundestag President Schaeuble receives Ukrainian FM in Berlin

29 mins ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

President of German Bundestag Wolfgang Schaeuble and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Prystaiko had a meeting at the Bundestag in Berlin on Friday.

The meeting came after the principle agreement struck between Ukraine and Russia over gas transit, in Berlin on Thursday.

Video ID: 20191220-052

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191220-052
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment