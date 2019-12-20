Germany: Bundestag President Schaeuble receives Ukrainian FM in Berlin

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

President of German Bundestag Wolfgang Schaeuble and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Prystaiko had a meeting at the Bundestag in Berlin on Friday.

The meeting came after the principle agreement struck between Ukraine and Russia over gas transit, in Berlin on Thursday.

