Germany: Bundeswehr to have Jewish pastoral services

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Josef Schuster signed a treaty for Jewish pastoral care within the German Army Forces, or Bundeswehr, in Berlin on Friday.

Almost 75 years after the end of the prosecution of Jews in Germany, the country’s military will see Jewish military rabbis tending to the religious needs of Jewish German soldiers.

“I voice a clear confession and appeal – we don’t tolerate antisemitism in our country,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said following the signing of the treaty. She continued: “It’s our permanent task to not look away, to not tolerate but to fight it in a clear manner, with words and actions. And this confession also applies to, and I want to stress that in particular, our army, too.”

Kramp-Karrenbauer, referred to by her initials AKK, stressed that the Bundeswehr is planning to organise chaplain services for Muslim employees.

