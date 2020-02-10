-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Cancellations and delays at Hannover Airport as Storm Sabine affects flights
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Several flights from Hannover Airport were cancelled, and others delayed, as Storm Sabine continued to affect transport across Germany on Sunday.
Storm Sabine, or Ciara as it has been named outside of Germany, has been severely disrupting air traffic through the country with winds reaching speeds of up to 120 kph (75 mph).
Footage shows several flights being cancelled in Hannover Airport due to the strong winds and poor weather conditions. Further cancellations are expected on Monday as Sabine moves south towards Bavaria throughout the night.
Hundreds of flights have already been cancelled across Germany as the second-highest storm warning level has been issued for large parts of the country.
Video ID: 20200209-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200209-046
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly