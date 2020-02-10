Germany: Cancellations and delays at Hannover Airport as Storm Sabine affects flights

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several flights from Hannover Airport were cancelled, and others delayed, as Storm Sabine continued to affect transport across Germany on Sunday.

Storm Sabine, or Ciara as it has been named outside of Germany, has been severely disrupting air traffic through the country with winds reaching speeds of up to 120 kph (75 mph).

Footage shows several flights being cancelled in Hannover Airport due to the strong winds and poor weather conditions. Further cancellations are expected on Monday as Sabine moves south towards Bavaria throughout the night.

Hundreds of flights have already been cancelled across Germany as the second-highest storm warning level has been issued for large parts of the country.

