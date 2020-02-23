-
Germany: Carnival-goers don ‘environmental activist’ costume in rain-hit Braunschweig
Thousands of people gathered for the 42nd “Schoduvel” carnival parade in Braunschweig on Sunday, although bad weather caused attendance to be lower than in previous years.
Participants dressed in a range of costumes, with some donning the attire and carrying the banners of environmental activists, while others rode on floats of giant wooden boats and stone-wall fortresses.
Reports say preparations for this year’s “Schoduvel” were focused on security with 600 police officers deployed along the six-kilometre (3.72 mile) carnival procession route.
Schoduvel is a northern German form of carnival that dates back to the 13th century. Its organises tout it as the largest carnival parade in northern Germany.
