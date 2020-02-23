Germany: Carnival-goers don ‘environmental activist’ costume in rain-hit Braunschweig

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of people gathered for the 42nd “Schoduvel” carnival parade in Braunschweig on Sunday, although bad weather caused attendance to be lower than in previous years.

Participants dressed in a range of costumes, with some donning the attire and carrying the banners of environmental activists, while others rode on floats of giant wooden boats and stone-wall fortresses.

Reports say preparations for this year’s “Schoduvel” were focused on security with 600 police officers deployed along the six-kilometre (3.72 mile) carnival procession route.

Schoduvel is a northern German form of carnival that dates back to the 13th century. Its organises tout it as the largest carnival parade in northern Germany.

