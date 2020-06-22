Germany cases jump as new clusters identified

Germany’s infection rate has jumped to 2.88, giving rise to the possibility of renewed restrictions to contain the virus. The country had been seen as successful in containing the crisis. In Gottingen, Lower Saxony, 700 residents of a tower block have been forced to quarantine after a fresh outbreak, while a second cluster of infections has been traced to a slaughterhouse in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en