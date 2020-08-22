Germany: Chairman of NGO that flew Navalny to Berlin awaits his arrival at Charite hospital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Chairman of the NGO Cinema for Peace Foundation Jaka Bizilj, which financed Russian Opposition Leader Alexey Navalny’s flight to Germany for treatment, was seen outside Berlin’s Charite hospital on Saturday morning, awaiting Navalny’s arrival as he was due to shortly land in the German capital.

Navalny’s flight took off from Omsk Tsentralny Airport on Saturday, heading for Germany so that the opposition leader could undergo further treatment, after he fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk where the anti-corruption campaigner was rushed to the hospital.

He has since been kept in a coma, attached to a ventilator in the intensive care ward of the medical facility. The medical team that was treating him in Omsk had first insisted on Friday that the opposition leader was too ill to be transported. However, they later changed their tone and said his condition would now be stable enough to get through a flight.

Navalny’s medical evacuation flight was reportedly organised and funded by German NGO ‘Cinema for Peace’. The flight took Mr. Navalny and his wife Yulia who is travelling with him to Berlin, where he is expected to be instantly transferred and treated at Charite hospital.

