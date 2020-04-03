-
Germany: Church bells and mosque”s call to prayer sound in solidarity during Berlin COVID-19 crisis
A call to prayer was heard from a mosque at the same time as bells rang from a nearby church, as a sign of unity in the corona crisis, in Berlin on Friday.
Genezarethkirche church Intercultural Center and Dar Assalam Mosque, both located in the Neukolln district of the German capital, agreed to address the believers of both confessions simultaneously at 13:30 local time as a sign of support for those affected by the disease and in solidarity during a time of crisis.
“We cannot invite people but we can remind them that they can pray to God. (…) We want to show that the virus doesn’t differentiate between the religions. We cannot meet physically but we want to show a sign of unity and solidarity,” said Dr. Reinhard Kees, the pastor at the church behind the initiative.
A joint call for prayers by the two places of worship will be taking place every day at 6:00pm.
