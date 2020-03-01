Germany: City of Heinsberg shut down after coronavirus infections discovered

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Schools, public transport and other infrastructure have all been shut down in the German city of Heinsberg on Saturday, as North Rhine-Westphalia reports 60 cases of COVID-19

“All properties, schools and kindergartens, sports halls, swimming pools, multipurpose halls, civic halls, clubhouses as well as sports facilities in the district of Heinsberg precautionary remain shut,” an official announcement read.

One of the city residents described the situation in the city as “staying still” and added that “you might see the shelves partially empty” at the supermarkets.

Marion said that she is “cautious” regarding “what politics is up to,” also about “the whole background behind the story” and that “there is no correct information,” yet she called for staying “positive and hope for the best for all of us.”

A carnival event in Gangelt in mid-February has been the beginning of the infection chain. In the district with around 252,000 inhabitants, an estimated 1,000 people are still in domestic quarantine, which should end for two thirds from Sunday.

The virus has now been found in kindergarten children in the Heinsberg district in North Rhine-Westphalia. Cases of infection from other parts of the country are also reported, which can be traced back to Heinsberg.

Latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control indicates that there have now been more than 85,000 cases worldwide and 2,921 deaths related to the virus. China, where the virus originated, makes up a huge percentage of those figures, with nearly 80,000 cases and 2,839 deaths thus far.

