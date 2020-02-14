-
Germany: Climate activists protest as Munich Security Conference gets under way
Dozens of climate activists took to the streets of Munich as the 56th Munich Security Conference began in the city on Friday.
Footage shows protesters holding banners and signs as they march through the city centre.
Leaders gathered in Munich for a three-day summit to discuss the world’s most pressing challenges. French President Emmanuel Macron, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are among the politicians expected at the event.
