Germany: Cloud of smoke over Berlin”s Lichtenberg as fire ravages residential buildings

2 hours ago

A major fire consumed roofs of 11 residential buildings in Berlin’s Neu-Hohenschonhausen district in Lichtenberg on Friday with a thick column of smoke visible from afar.

Footage shot from Ahrenshooper Street shows the smoke billowing from the buildings on Ribnitzer Street.

As many as 120 firefighters were dispatched to combat the flame with one getting slightly injured in the operations.

