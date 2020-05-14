Germany: Coach drivers stage bus-honking protest in Saxony amid COVID-19 hardship

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Coach drivers staged a bus-honking protest in Annaberg-Buchholz in the Free State of Saxony on Thursday, to call for government support and a set date for the reactivation of the sector which was affected by the country’s COVID-19 protection measures.

Around 13 busses were stationed in the market square and started honking the horns around noontime, before driving off through the streets of the city.

“We want to have a perspective, we have a driving ban, that means, a legal ban on travelling with travel busses,” said a coach driver Helmut Jetzcke, who demanded an “instant compensation” for the days when the drivers were banned to drive.

The future for another driver named Mattihaus Kroenor was “uncertain” and “unplannable” as “there is no date when it [travel] will start again.”

The travel companies have held simultaneous protests in different German cities on Wednesday, demanding governmental support for the highly affected sector by the COVID-19 measures.

As of Thursday, Germany has recorded more than 174,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with nearly 7,900 related deaths, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200514-028

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200514-028

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly