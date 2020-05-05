-
Germany: Cologne Cathedral holds first public service in weeks with COVID-19 restrictions
Mandatory credit: Cologne Cathedral
The first public service was held in Cologne’s famed cathedral after an almost six-week pause during Germany’s coronavirus lockdown, on Sunday, albeit in a limited capacity and under strict social distancing rules.
Footage from inside the cathedral shows priests officiating the service and worshippers in attendance, with a priest giving communion wafers to the faithful from behind a plexiglass barrier, although he was not wearing gloves.
Services at the cathedral – the third tallest church in the world – are now limited to just 122 people; a steep decline from the 20,000 the church, the largest in the Germany, would typically receive each day.
As of Monday, Germany has registered 165,664 COVID-19 cases and 6,866 deaths related to the virus, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.
