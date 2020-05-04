Germany: Cologne Cathedral restarts services for first time in weeks

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The first public service was held in Cologne’s iconic Cathedral in North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday, after an almost six-week pause during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, but in a limited capacity and under strict social distancing rules.

Footage filmed on Monday morning shows worshippers standing in line at the entrance while wearing face masks and providing their personal information to security staff members before entering the cathedral.

Special markers placed on the ground inside and outside the church that help people observe social distancing rules could also be seen in the video.

“The data of all visitors are recorded to recognise possible infection chains,” said a statement on the official website of the cathedral.

Morning services on weekdays can be attended without prior notice, however, those worshipers who would like to attend Sunday services or the services on workdays at 6.30 p.m. starting from May 10, should secure a free access card on the official website of the cathedral.

Services at the cathedral are now limited to just 122 people while the largest church in Germany typically receives 20,000 visitors each day.

As of Monday, Germany has registered 165,664 COVID-19 cases and 6,866 deaths related to the virus, according to the data compiled by John Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200504-005

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200504-005

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly