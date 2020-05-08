Germany commemorates Victory in Europe Day with scaled-down events amid coronavirus pandemic

As Europe celebrates the 75th anniversary Victory in Europe Day, when Germany unconditionally capitulated, putting an end to World War II, celebrations have been drastically scaled down amid the coronavirus pandemic and its consequent lockdown measures. So it was in Germany, where President Frank Walter Steinmeier commemorated the date, saying “May 8, 1945 was also a day of liberation for Germany”, FRANCE 24’s Berlin correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze reports.

