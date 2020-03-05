Germany: Concerned Berliners flock to supermarkets amid coronavirus panic buying

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Berliners reacted on Thursday to the race for groceries that has been ongoing since last week amid the coronavirus threat and recent outbreak in Germany.

“It calms you down a bit. When you get sick and you cannot go outside or you have to stay home for two weeks, it’s good when you have something to drink and to eat at home,” said Wolfgang, a local who was interviewed upon exiting a Lidl supermarket in the city. Wolfgang added that “the supermarkets were plundered, and you take what you can carry in order to have something at home.”

Another man, Alper, was stocking up on water, among other produce. “So much water! With all this water I can not only drink, I can also cook with this water. Last week everything was sold out here and this week everything was still empty. Now I found some, which I got,” he explained.

However not all shoppers were panicking.

“That is politics, economic politics. There is an epidemic. Many people die every year, and now we have this coronavirus theatre. It’s absolutely sickening,” stated Emar. “The retail industry is happy, but on the other hand you have to store all of this, too. Pasta was sold out, canned food and canned fish, many baby supplies were sold out. The people are focusing too much on the negative,” said Eva, another Berlin resident.

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 97,500 people worldwide have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 3,300 people have died. There are currently 482 cases confirmed in Germany.

