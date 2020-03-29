-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Concert organ cheers up nursing home residents amid coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
In an effort to spread cheer during the coronavirus quarantine, a local organ company broke from its usual environs and made its way to the Caritas Senior and Care Center St. Willibald in Nuremberg on Saturday.
With Bavaria’s folk festivals indefinitely suspended, Rudolf Bergmann, the second chairman of the Southern German Association of Traveling Showmen, decided the best way to make use of his organ was to begin touring retirement homes in the area.
“Normally we would already start our business everywhere. Now we are sitting at home and just said that it wouldn’t work and then we said, you know, now we just do it. If the people cannot come to the festival, then the festival comes to the people,” said Bergmann.
Footage shows residents dancing and clapping from their balconies with music playing in front of the care facility.
“The visitors are not allowed in and I have to say the concert organ somehow cheered me up,” said one thankful resident.
Bavaria has some of the strictest measures against the coronavirus currently in force, and has been under a full two-week mandatory lockdown since March 20.
Video ID: 20200328-057
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-057
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly