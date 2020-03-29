Germany: Concert organ cheers up nursing home residents amid coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

In an effort to spread cheer during the coronavirus quarantine, a local organ company broke from its usual environs and made its way to the Caritas Senior and Care Center St. Willibald in Nuremberg on Saturday.

With Bavaria’s folk festivals indefinitely suspended, Rudolf Bergmann, the second chairman of the Southern German Association of Traveling Showmen, decided the best way to make use of his organ was to begin touring retirement homes in the area.

“Normally we would already start our business everywhere. Now we are sitting at home and just said that it wouldn’t work and then we said, you know, now we just do it. If the people cannot come to the festival, then the festival comes to the people,” said Bergmann.

Footage shows residents dancing and clapping from their balconies with music playing in front of the care facility.

“The visitors are not allowed in and I have to say the concert organ somehow cheered me up,” said one thankful resident.

Bavaria has some of the strictest measures against the coronavirus currently in force, and has been under a full two-week mandatory lockdown since March 20.

