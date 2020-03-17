-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Coronavirus threat increased to “high”
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany is increasing rapidly as the Robert Koch Institute increased the threat risk level to ‘high’ in Berlin on Tuesday.
“In Germany, the official registered number of cases as of yesterday was, 6,012,” said President of Robert Koch Institute, Professor Lothar Wieler, as he warned that the cases had increased “6.9 percent” since the day before.
Wieler added that the strict measures introduced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, including the closure of bars, pubs, clubs, gyms and the restrictions on restaurants, were imposed to “to slow down the spread of the virus, and not to overstrain the treatment capacity.”
“Without these measures, we have to assume that in a few months, we will have perhaps several million sick people,” he said.
In Germany, the official registered number of cases as of yesterday was, 6,012, with 13 deaths.
Video ID: 20200317-023
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-023
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly