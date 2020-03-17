Germany: Coronavirus threat increased to “high”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany is increasing rapidly as the Robert Koch Institute increased the threat risk level to ‘high’ in Berlin on Tuesday.

“In Germany, the official registered number of cases as of yesterday was, 6,012,” said President of Robert Koch Institute, Professor Lothar Wieler, as he warned that the cases had increased “6.9 percent” since the day before.

Wieler added that the strict measures introduced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, including the closure of bars, pubs, clubs, gyms and the restrictions on restaurants, were imposed to “to slow down the spread of the virus, and not to overstrain the treatment capacity.”

“Without these measures, we have to assume that in a few months, we will have perhaps several million sick people,” he said.

