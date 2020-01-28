-
Germany: Court orders shutdown of hostel over connection with North Korea
The controversial City Hostel Berlin, operating out of the North Korean embassy building in the German capital, will be shut down, the city’s Administrative Court ruled on Tuesday.
The hostel had been renting the North Korean property, violating the UN and EU sanctions, prohibiting any economic co-operation that could finance Pyongyang’s atomic weapons programme.
The property located next door to the embassy, was used to host delegations from Pyongyang in the GDR. After the fall of the wall the building was leased to a Turkish hotel operator, bringing a monthly sum worth €38,000 to North Korea.
The legal team of late Otto Warmbier, an American who was jailed in North Korea for alleged propaganda and died soon after being released in a coma, were present at the process as well.
The family’s lawyer Alexander von Arretin welcomed the decision. “Trust in the rule of law has been reinstated,” von Arretin declared.
“Today, we saw that a local authority is capable of exercising EU sanctions and that these sanctions are not a blunt sword,” he added.
