Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission

Scientists in Germany have held three pop concerts to study the risk of virus transmission during large events.

The mass experiment, staged with nearly 2,000 people in the city of Leipzig, comes at a time the country has banned all such gatherings until at least the end of October.

Al Jazeera’s Ume-Kulsoom reports.

