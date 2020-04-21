Germany: Customers flood hardware stores as lockdown eased in Bavaria

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Nuremberg residents were quick to resume their usual springtime routines on Monday, filling garden centres and hardware stores, after the state of Bavaria began their gradual easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Footage shows customers queuing up with trolleys and leaving stores with stacks of materials for their home improvement projects.

“I have my own garden and now I can finally go shopping for plants and I can finally plant vegetables and fruit trees again, so I’m really happy that I can get started now,” said resident Harold Bogner.

Many locals felt relieved that some degree of normality is now returning to their lives, and were optimistic about the virus crisis passing.

“I think that it was important that the hardware stores were approved for the time being. The curve, the famous curve, is flattened,” said Hubert Pflumm, another resident.

Employees are still wearing face masks for the most part. The state of Bavaria has said it will be mandatory for those using public transport and visiting stores to wear face masks from April 27, though it seems the state will not provide the masks.

According to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others; Germany has the fifth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections cases with over 147,000 and more than 4,800 related deaths.

