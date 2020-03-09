Germany: Customers rush to buy disinfectants after supermarket offer amid coronavirus fears

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Customers queued outside an Aldi supermarket in Schwabach, near Nuremberg, on Monday, before rushing to buy disinfectants that were on special offer amid growing concern in Germany over the coronavirus.

Queues started forming in front of the store before it opened at 8:00 (7:00 GMT) and within five minutes all the disinfectant sprays were already sold out.

Two people have died from the coronavirus in Germany, with over 1,000 confirmed cases throughout the country, with over 500 reported in North-Rhine Westphalia and over 200 in Bavaria.

