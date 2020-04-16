Germany: Cutting WHO funding like “throwing the pilot out of the plane mid-flight” – FM Maas

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned US President Donald Trump’s cutting of US funding to the World Health Organisation in Berlin on Thursday.

“Weakening it (WHO) would be nothing other than throwing the pilot out of the plane in mid-flight. And we do not consider this to be justifiable, which is why the WHO must also be further strengthened financially,” the minister said on a video conference with 23 other foreign ministers today.

“The WHO is and will remain the backbone of the current pandemic control. And that’s why it makes no sense at all to question the functioning and significance of the WHO now,” he added.

The German foreign minister also said that he is in contact with the United States and expects to bring Washington and the WHO together to solve the issue.

“We are also talking to the USA. And we would welcome talks between the World Health Organization and the USA, in which a way out of this situation can be sought. After all, the United States also has an interest in ensuring that international coordination in the fight against coronavirus works. And the WHO plays a very important role in this,” Maas stated.

Chancellor Angela Merkel also expressed her “full support” for the WHO on Thursday in a call with the leaders of the G7, stressing the need for a “strong and coordinated international response” to fight the pandemic.

Video ID: 20200416-055

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-055

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly