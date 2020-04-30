Germany debates over coronavirus containment measures | DW News

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn says there will be no swift end to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Germany is introducing new measures for dealing with the virus long term, including more testing, and stocking up on additional flu vaccines to prevent a wave of double infections in the fall. At the same time many regions in germany are beginning to lift restrictions.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Germany