Germany: Double shooting kills 11 including suspect, police at the scene

At least 11 people were killed, and five injured when gunmen opened fire at two shisha bars in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt, late on Wednesday.

Though nine people were killed at the shooting sites, a suspect was later found dead at his address alongside another body.

Footage shows emergency response units deployed at the scenes of the attacks, as police officers, firefighters and forensic teams working in the cordoned off areas.

Gunmen reportedly opened fire outside one shisha bar in the town’s Heumarkt district and drove off to a second location in the Kesselstadt district where they opened fire again.

Investigations are ongoing and the motive behind the attacks remains unclear.

